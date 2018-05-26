Five terrorists gunned down, infiltration bid foiled in J&K

New Delhi: Indian forces on Saturday shot dead five terrorists trying to cross the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector.

News agency ANI reported that the terrorists were attempting to enter the Indian side in the wee hours of the morning but were spotted and fired upon by Indian forces. While it is not yet clear how many were trying to cross over, local reports have confirmed that the infiltration bid was foiled and five of the terrorists were killed.

Indian forces have been keeping a tight vigil all along the LoC - especially in the wake of increased and unprovoked firing from Pakistan Army from across the border. Mortar shelling is also done to provide cover to terrorists attempting to sneak into the Indian side of the LoC.

Sources have also revealed that the country's notorious ISI is now training prisoners across jails in Pakistan to cross the LoC and launch localised attacks on Indian Army posts. In return, they are promised lesser jail terms and/or money.

The Indian Army though has said it is confident of meeting every challenge and has made it a point to return fire with equal measure each time a ceasefire violation occurs.