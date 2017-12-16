हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Five years of Nirbhaya rape: Mamata calls for making society safe

IANS| Updated: Dec 16, 2017, 16:26 PM IST
KOLKATA: Remembering the brutal Nirbhaya gang rape case in Delhi on its fifth year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called for making a safe society.

"Remembering #Nirbhaya on the fifth anniversary of brutal Delhi incident. We cannot compensate her loss but let us resolve to keep our society safe," Banerjee tweeted.

The 23-year-old paramedical student was brutally gang-raped inside a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012, which led to her death due to internal injuries 13 days later in a Singapore hospital.

The rapists, six in all, pounced on the young woman who had boarded the bus with her male friend to go home after seeing a movie.

After committing the crime, they dumped both on the side of a road. Later, some onlookers alerted the police. The sheer brutality of the crime led to nationwide revulsion and street protests.
 

 

