Flag meeting: India tells Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism

Delhi: Army on Wednesday yet again told the Pakistan Army to refrain from abetting cross-border terrorism and infiltration.

Also, at a battalion commander-level flag meeting at Chakan-Da-Bagh in the Poonch Sector at about 11 am today, two sides agreed to exercise restraint along the 778-km Line of Control.

They also decided to keep channels of communication open between local commanders.

The Times of India quoted an officer as saying, "In the 50-minute meeting held in a cordial atmosphere, the Indian delegation highlighted the Pak Army's abetment and support to cross-border terrorism, sniping actions on the LoC and deliberate targeting of civilian population during cease fire violations."

He added, "Both sides agreed on the importance of exercising restraint as well as on the necessity to institute mechanisms to ensure durable peace and tranquility along the LoC. The resumption of trade and transit through Chakan-Da-Bagh was also discussed during the flag meeting."

On July 17, India had told Pakistan that it reserved the right to retaliate appropriately against any incident of ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a telephonic conversation, Lt Gen. A K Bhatt, the director general of military operations (DGMO), had also told his Pakistani counterpart that the Indian Army was sincere about maintaining peace on the LoC.

The DGMO had made it explicitly clear that the Indian Army reserved the right to retaliate but "is sincere in its effort of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC provided there was reciprocity", Army spokesman Col. Aman Anand said.

The telephone exchange had taken place three hours after the Pakistani Army had fired mortar shells along the LoC in the Poonch and Rajouri districts, killing an Indian Army jawan and a nine-year-old girl, as per PTI.

"The Indian DGMO in response highlighted that all ceasefire violations were initiated by the Pakistan army and the Indian Army only responded appropriately to them," he had further said.

