Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over drone sighting

New Delhi: The flight operations at the Delhi airport was temporarily halted on Sunday evening after an Air Asia pilot reported sighting a drone-like flying object.

However, it was for a brief period and flights resumed soon after.

A team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Delhi Police and the aviation security were rushed to the spot, as per ANI.

Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, said the pilot who was flying from Goa to Delhi reported having seen the object near Dwarka area adjoining the airport around 7.10 pm.

"In this regard, operations at all the three runways were closed as a precautionary measure. At about 7.55 pm, the operations at the three runways resumed normally after clearance from Delhi Police," Bhatia said, reported IANS.

Earlier on August 02, a suspected object was recovered at the cargo hold area of the airport.

The Airport Security Officials had said that an emergency call was received by the control room that a suspect item has been seen in the cargo area.

The area was later declared safe.

