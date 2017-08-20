close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over drone sighting

The flight operations at the Delhi airport was temporarily halted on Sunday evening.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 21:05
Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over drone sighting
Representational image

New Delhi: The flight operations at the Delhi airport was temporarily halted on Sunday evening after an Air Asia pilot reported sighting a drone-like flying object.

However, it was for a brief period and flights resumed soon after.

A team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Delhi Police and the aviation security were rushed to the spot, as per ANI.

Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, said the pilot who was flying from Goa to Delhi reported having seen the object near Dwarka area adjoining the airport around 7.10 pm.

"In this regard, operations at all the three runways were closed as a precautionary measure. At about 7.55 pm, the operations at the three runways resumed normally after clearance from Delhi Police," Bhatia said, reported IANS.

Earlier on August 02, a suspected object was recovered at the cargo hold area of the airport.

Wings of Air India, Ethiopian Airlines planes collide at Delhi's IGI airport
MUST READ
Wings of Air India, Ethiopian Airlines planes collide at Delhi's IGI airport

The Airport Security Officials had said that an emergency call was received by the control room that a suspect item has been seen in the cargo area.

The area was later declared safe. 

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Flight operationsDelhi AirportDrone sightingIndira Gandhi International AirportIGIADrone

From Zee News

West Bengal

Flood situation improving in West Bengal barring Malda

Tamil Nadu

Talks on AIADMK merger has moved a step forward: Panneersel...

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed
World

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed

Do you know this country just created the world&#039;s smallest surgical robot?
Science

Do you know this country just created the world's smal...

WorldAsia

Ousted Pakistan PM Sharif to leave for London on Aug 24

WorldAsia

RJP-Nepal to participate in local polls

Punjab

Ludhiana Police bust ATM robbers' gang

Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad: Essay competition winner takes charge as SHO for...

Delhi

Delhi man stabbed to death over alleged verbal dispute

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Articles of national discontent

'Fear also teaches us and makes us alert'

Tale of greed in the world of climate finances

Trade ties and Chinese threat bring India, Taiwan closer

British India’s association with chattel slavery