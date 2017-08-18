close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Flood-hit villagers decry apathy as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath skips visit

The villagers started the `jal satyagraha` on late Thursday by standing in the neck-deep water of river Ghagra, officials said on Friday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 15:20
Flood-hit villagers decry apathy as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath skips visit
Representational image

Lucknow: Angry at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not visiting their flood-hit village, dozens of irate villagers in Hatwa in Lakhimpur Kheri district have started a `jal satyagraha`.

The villagers started the `jal satyagraha` on late Thursday by standing in the neck-deep water of river Ghagra, officials said on Friday. 

Officials had a tough time in trying to convince the protesters to withdraw the unconventional protest and assured them that immediate relief operations would be set rolling in their village. 

The villagers, however, threatened they would again enter the deep water of the Ghaghra if adequate relief material is not sent to the village within the next 24 hours. 

Adityanath`s scheduled visit to the village on Wednesday had to be called off at the last moment, officials said. The Chief Minister flew back from Sisaiyya.

Hatwa village and its nearby areas have been badly affected as Ghaghra river continues to be in spate. 

There are reports from many places of poor relief and rescue measures, an allegation denied by the state government.

Many parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh including Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich and Balrampur have been ravaged by excessive rains and also due to the water released by neighbouring Nepal.

Vast stretches of land in these districts have been submerged and thousands of people displaced.

Adityanath, along with senior ministers and officials, has been conducting an aerial survey of the flood affected areas and on Friday flew to Siddharthanagar and Balrampur to distribute relief materials to the people and to meet them to ascertain the truth on the ground.

According to officials, more than 22 districts and 2,013 villages have been effected by the floods this year and 1,217 villages have been marooned in the floods and over 14 lakh affected.

TAGS

Uttar PradeshfloodChief Minister Yogi AdityanathVisitJal Satyagrahaprotest

From Zee News

Mizoram

Tuirial power project to be commissioned in October: Chief...

Coolpad to launch flagship smartphone on August 20
Mobiles

Coolpad to launch flagship smartphone on August 20

Bawana bypoll: Over 2.94 lakh electors, 8 candidates in fray
India

Bawana bypoll: Over 2.94 lakh electors, 8 candidates in fra...

Canon India celebrates World Photography Day with workshops
Gadgets

Canon India celebrates World Photography Day with workshops

India

SC seeks Chandigarh's response on compensation to mino...

Rajasthan

Rajasthan government to raise OBC quota to give reservation...

Princess Diana`s death forced British royals to overhaul image
EuropeWorld

Princess Diana`s death forced British royals to overhaul im...

Apps

True Balance's latest feature enables users to manage,...

China chides Japan for backing India on Doklam
WorldAsia

China chides Japan for backing India on Doklam

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Barcelona terror attacks: Weak Islamic State resorting to desperate measures?

Breaking the siege mentality

The threat of ‘odd hours’ looms large over Indian women

DNA Edit | In NIA Crosshairs: Love jihad and the terror trail

Blue Whale Challenge: Government has failed to rein in the online suicide game