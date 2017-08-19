Flood situation continues to create havoc in Bihar, UP; death toll reaches 170

New Delhi: The flood situation in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh continued to grim on Saturday as the death toll rose to 170.

The flood situation turned critical in 15 districts of the state, affecting millions. If reports are to be believed, the deluge claimed 34 more lives Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said.

A Bihar Disaster Management Department official said a total of 108 lakh people spread over 1,688 panchayats had been affected by the floods.

The highest number of 30 deaths have been reported from the worst-hit Araria district, followed by 23 in West Champaran district, 13 in Sitamarhi and 11 each in Supaul, Kishanganj and East Champaran districts.

Officials said 464,610 people have been evacuated to safer places by the Army and other rescued teams during the last five days. The government has set up 1,289 relief camps in the flood-hit district where a total of 392,654 people have taken shelter.

With major rivers in spate and breaching banks, inundating fresh areas and displacing thousands since Thursday night, houses have been destroyed, buildings damaged and bridges and roads besides standing crops worth crores of rupees have been severely hit.

Talking to leading news agency IANS, an official said there was little hope of the situation improving in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the situation has claimed over 40 lives so far, says Times Of India report. The highest number of deaths have been reported from Bahraich district, which is the worst affected in the state with over 10 deaths.

