close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Flood situation continues to create havoc in Bihar, UP; death toll reaches 170

The flood situation in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh continued to grim on Saturday as the death toll rose to 170. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 08:14
Flood situation continues to create havoc in Bihar, UP; death toll reaches 170
File photo

New Delhi: The flood situation in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh continued to grim on Saturday as the death toll rose to 170. 

The flood situation turned critical in 15 districts of the state, affecting millions. If reports are to be believed, the deluge claimed 34 more lives Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said. 

A Bihar Disaster Management Department official said a total of 108 lakh people spread over 1,688 panchayats had been affected by the floods.

The highest number of 30 deaths have been reported from the worst-hit Araria district, followed by 23 in West Champaran district, 13 in Sitamarhi and 11 each in Supaul, Kishanganj and East Champaran districts.

Officials said 464,610 people have been evacuated to safer places by the Army and other rescued teams during the last five days. The government has set up 1,289 relief camps in the flood-hit district where a total of 392,654 people have taken shelter.

With major rivers in spate and breaching banks, inundating fresh areas and displacing thousands since Thursday night, houses have been destroyed, buildings damaged and bridges and roads besides standing crops worth crores of rupees have been severely hit.

Talking to leading news agency IANS, an official said there was little hope of the situation improving in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the situation has claimed over 40 lives so far, says Times Of India report. The highest number of deaths have been reported from Bahraich district, which is the worst affected in the state with over 10 deaths.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

TAGS

Bihar floodsUttar Pradeshflooddeath toll

From Zee News

Sharad Yadav to hold meeting parallel to Nitish Kumar&#039;s today, JD(U) split indicated
Bihar

Sharad Yadav to hold meeting parallel to Nitish Kumar'...

Huge protests rock PoK; locals demand freedom from Pakistan
India

Huge protests rock PoK; locals demand freedom from Pakistan

NASA&#039;s latest communications satellite arrives in orbit
Space

NASA's latest communications satellite arrives in orbi...

Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart News after White House exit
World

Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart News after White House ex...

Charlottesville violence: Donald Trump&#039;s arts council quits
World

Charlottesville violence: Donald Trump's arts council...

Omar Abdullah eyeing power via Article 35 (A), says BJP
IndiaJ&K

Omar Abdullah eyeing power via Article 35 (A), says BJP

Congress lashes out at Nitish Kumar, says Bihar CM working as Amit Shah&#039;s servant
India

Congress lashes out at Nitish Kumar, says Bihar CM working...

Barcelona attack: 17-year-old key suspect Moussa Oukabir shot dead, confirms police
World

Barcelona attack: 17-year-old key suspect Moussa Oukabir sh...

Kashmir issue, naxalism and terrorism will be solved by 2022: Rajnath Singh
India

Kashmir issue, naxalism and terrorism will be solved by 202...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Murthy vs CEO at infosys: Vishal Sikka’s resignation is an outcome of a culture clash

Suicide of reason: The travails and tyrannies of liberalism

Crisis in environmental health: Individual efforts can go a long way in reducing air and water pollution

Freedom for CEOs: Is it a mirage at India Inc?

Barcelona terror attacks: Weak Islamic State resorting to desperate measures?