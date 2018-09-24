हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indo-Pak relations

FM channel launched in Punjab's border areas to counter Pakistan's anti-India broadcast

Zee News' Rajan Gosain reports that despite the theme of Pakistani FM stations, Desh Punjab would broadcast news and songs, and have a theme of peace and harmony.

FM channel launched in Punjab&#039;s border areas to counter Pakistan&#039;s anti-India broadcast
Representational image

To counter Pakistani FM radio channels broadcasting anti-India messages in border areas with Punjab, a 20 kilowatt FM channel - Desh Punjab - was launched on Monday in Amritsar's Attari sector.

With a radius of 60 kilometres, the FM channel will cover several areas across the border as well and it is reported that this radius would be increased to 75 kilometres in the days to come. While Pakistan-based FM channels which can be received in border areas within India have been found spreading messages of hate, Desh Punjab will broadcast Punjabi news and songs.

The FM channel was launched by Vijay Sampla, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, who said that it would help counter the anti-India narrative being spread through Pakistani FM channels in border areas. He also said that it would spread the message of brotherhood and peace. "Pakistani FM's misinformation would now be replied with our message of bonhomie and brotherhood," he said.

In the past, several locals in border areas have complained that they have been receiving Pakistani radio channels - which spew venom against India - on their radio frequencies. Authorities took a stern view of these radio stations but instead of a tit-for-tat approach, opted to have a broadcast station for the betterment of people and to spread the message of peace and harmony.

Tags:
Indo-Pak relationsRadio stationFM station

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close