FM locked in his room, Captain DeMo fast asleep: Rahul Gandhi's latest attack on Modi government

Rahul Gandhi has yet again attacked PM Modi and FM Arun Jaitley for ruining the national economy.  

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stepped up his attack on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, saying that the country is without a Finance Minister and the national economy is on the brink of collapse.

Attacking the Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, who has not been very active due to his kidney ailment and keeps writing blogs of Facebook on issues of national importance, Rahul Gandhi said, ''The FM is locked in a room,'' adding that it was a breaking news on the micro-blogging site.   

The Congress president also attacked the Prime Minister and said that the man who took the demonetisation decision was ''fast asleep''. 

Accusing the incumbent BJP regime of not doing enough for bringing the national economy on track, the Gandhi scion said that ''the BJP national treasurer was actually running the economy''.

Rahul Gandhi, who recently turned 48, also blamed the BJP's parent body - the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) - for the current financial mess in the country, saying that ''the invisible hands of the RSS has steered the economy onto the rocks.''

The Congress leader took to Twitter to share his observation about the present economic situation.

''Ex ? FM is locked in his room, breaking news on FaceBook. 

BJP Treasurer has the keys to the Indian Economy. 

The brightest flee the sinking ship, as the “invisible hand” of the RSS steers it onto the rocks. 

Meanwhile, Captain DeMo is fast asleep. 

It’s crazy out there !'' he tweeted.

This is not the first time that the Congress president has attacked the Narendra Modi government over its functioning, policies, decisions and major announcements. 

Rahul had in past attacked the Prime Minister over his decision to implement demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, which the Congress party termed ''Gabbar Singh Tax'', farmers' loan waiver, rising cross-border terrorism among other issues.

Rahul had even attacked the PM over his alleged continued silence on the multi-crore PNB fraud involving billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had earlier taken a dig at the BJP government with a mock letter to the minister by the prime minister.

Rahul Gandhi's note on Twitter - addressed to the "FM" and signed off by the "Prime Minister" - said it had been decided that the ministry would be shut till further notice.

Rahul Gandhi also posted a news report along with his tweet in which he said that FM Arun Jaitley has not attended office for a month because of a kidney ailment.

The report claimed Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has taken leave till May 20 to do yoga and meditation with Swami Visharadanand Saraswathy in Mysuru.

The absence of the two effectively left the Finance Ministry headless, the report added.

"Dear FM, as you are indisposed and Finance Secretary is on vacation with his Guru on a quest for inner peace, I have decided to shut the Finance Ministry till further notice," Gandhi's tweet said.

"The PMO will take all financial policy decisions as before. Prime Minister," he wrote.

Expenditure secretary A N Jha is expected to officiate in Adhia's absence, the report said.

(With PTI inputs)

