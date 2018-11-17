हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Faculty of Management Studies

FMS Delhi summer placements 2018: Average stipend over Rs 1 lakh

NEW DELHI: The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, concluded its summer placements for the academic year 2018-20. The average student touches Rs 101,400, informed a release from the institute. 

The placement season saw participation from 81 recruiters with 215 offers across 16 different sectors. Some of the prominent recruiters include Nestle, HUL, ITC, GSK Pharma, Elli Lilly, and Tata Steel.

Placement summary

Batch size – 230
Students appearing for placements – 215
No. of students placed - 215
No. of students signed out/taking a placement holiday – 15
No. of companies confirming participation –125
No. of companies that made offers – 81
No. of new companies confirming participation - 62
No. of new companies recruiting – 32

The placement season recorded a 16% increase in the number of finance roles with offers ranging from Front End Investment Banking to Corporate Finance. The total number of offers stood at 54. Some of the companies offering BFSI roles include American Express, Avendus Capital, Morgan Stanley, Citi, HSBC, etc.

In consulting and IT Operations, top recruiters include Accenture Strategy, AT Kearney, BCG, Amazon, Cloudtail, Flipkart, Go-MMT, and many more. In General Management, the top companies were Airtel, RIL, RPG & TAS.

