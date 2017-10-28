Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
FMS summer placement witnesses 10% increase in stipend

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 28, 2017, 15:32 PM IST
NEW DELHI: The average summer stipend Delhi University's Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) witnessed a 10 per cent increase, with the average stipend around Rs 86,000 for two months. 

The institute, which recently completed it's summer placements process for academic batch , witness 210 students being offered internships by 79 firms from 16 sectors, including 36 first time campus recruiters. 

Here's a quick look at the over summer placement statistics of FMS Delhi

  1. No. of students in the Batch – 226
  2. No. of students appearing for placements – 210
  3. No. of students placed -210
  4. No. of students signed out/taking a placement holiday – 16
  5. No. of companies confirming participation –123
  6. No. of companies that made offers –79
  7. No. of new companies confirming participation - 59
  8. No. of new companies recruiting -36
  9. Average stipend: Rs 86,434
  10. Top 50% Average: Rs 1,15,725
  11. Top 70% Average: Rs 1,04,464

This time, the institute conducted a slotting exercise to democratically decide when a company would come in the placement process. 

Company domains include Sales and Marketing, BFSI, Operations and IT, as well as new sectors such as Automobile, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Social Development, Media Marketing and Pharmaceutical. 

The institute witnessed a 25 per cent increase in General Management offers and 10 per cent increase in offers from the BFSI sector.

This year, the institute reduced it's CAT weightage from 85% to 60 % , introducing an additional 10% for class X and class XII marks. 

