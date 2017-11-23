हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Fog effect: 17 Delhi-bound trains late, 6 rescheduled, 1 cancelled

All north-bound trains get delayed for hours due to poor visibility during foggy weather, causing a ripple effect on the congested network.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 23, 2017, 06:54 AM IST
NEW DELHI: A total of 17 Delhi-bound trains were running late and six rescheduled due to fog in northern India on Thursday.

One train was cancelled due to foggy conditions.

Come winters and all north-bound trains get delayed for hours due to poor visibility during foggy weather, causing a ripple effect on the congested network. The dense fog forces drivers to slow down train speeds up to 15 kmph as a safety requirement -- resulting in delays ranging between four and 22 hours.

However, the railways' fog-preparedness still seems to inadequate as the much-talked-about LED fog lights and other technology in locomotives of north-bound trains -- aimed at increasing visibility for train drivers in adverse weather conditions -- is still in the trial stage.

