Fog effect: 70 north-bound trains running late, 22 rescheduled, 6 cancelled

New Delhi: Cold and foggy conditions continued to prevail in north India on Thursday which led to delay in services of 70 north-bound trains.

70 trains were running late, 22 rescheduled and six cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India, ANI reported

A wet spell is likely over western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India

from 3rd to 7th January, according to India Meteorological Department.

Heavy snow and rainfall expected at isolated places very likely over Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy snowfall/rainfall at isolated places very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 6th and 7th January.

Heavy rainfall /snowfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand on 7th January.

Heavy rain expected at isolated over Punjab and north Haryana on 6 January, 2017.