Delhi Weather

Foggy Saturday morning in Delhi, temperature settles at 7.1 degrees celsius

The sky will remain partly cloudy becoming generally cloudy towards the afternoon and evening, with a possibility of very light rain towards the night.

New Delhi: It was a foggy morning in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, the season`s average. The weather office predicted light rain towards the night which may bring some improvement in the air quality levels "which have already improved in the last few days due to high wind speed".

"There was moderate fog in the morning. The sky will remain partly cloudy becoming generally cloudy towards the afternoon and evening, with a possibility of very light rain towards the night," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the `very poor` category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 382, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

The visibility in the morning was 300 metres at around 8.30 am which improved to 400 metres by 9.30 am Humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent -- a highly unfavourable condition for pollutants to disperse.

The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season`s average, while the maximum settled at 22.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season`s average.

