Following Delhi HC order, CBSE Board Class 12th XII Result 2017 unlikley to be declared today

New Delhi: The CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2017, CBSE 12th Results 2017 are unlikely to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education Examination on Wednesday.

This comes as the Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that the evaluation for the class 10 and 12 board tests this year shall be done as per the grace marks policy that was in vogue when the students submitted the examination forms.

10,98,981 students appeared for the CBSE class 12 exams 2017.

Class XII board exams were conducted at 10,678 centres. Fifty-eight examination centres were also set up in Gulf countries and six in various other countries.

If the CBSE Class 12th Examination Results 2017, CBSE 12th Result 2017, CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 are declared you can follow the following steps to access the results.

-Log on to either of the official websites: cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

-Click on “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

- Enter your roll and school number

- CBSE class 12 result 2017 will be displayed on your screen

Take a print out and download it for future reference

Delhi HC order on CBSE's moderation policy

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh refused to allow the CBSE to withdraw its moderation policy for the exams held this year, saying "rules cannot be changed after the game has begun".

Under the moderation policy, grace marks are given to the students in exams for difficult questions or errors in the question paper.

The court said the students who took the exams "ought to have been put to notice" as they have the "right to know" what the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was doing.

The court's direction came on a public interest litigation that contended that the policy should not be done away with this year since it will affect students of Class 12 who have applied for admissions abroad.

The petition was filed by a parent and a lawyer, who said the policy was changed by way of a notification after the exams for the year were held and hence would have a drastic impact on the students.

Moderation of marks is done to bring uniformity in the evaluation process, wherein marks scored by students are changed to align with the marking standards of different examiners.

In April, the CBSE decided to scrap its moderation policy with immediate effect, which caused distress among students awaiting CBSE 2017 board exam results that there will be a decrease in the percentage as no grace mark will be given for difficult questions.

The CBSE, however, said it will continue with its practice of awarding grace marks to students where a few marks are required to qualify.