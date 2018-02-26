Former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia quits Trinamool Congress

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has resigned from all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party. He has also given up the primary membership of the Mamata Banerjee led party.

Announcing the decision, the footballer said: "As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India."

On joining the TMC in 2013, Bhaichung had said that he did not want to sit on the sidelines and criticise how things are being done in the system. Appealing more people to join politics, he had said that he wanted to be part of the change as mere criticism cannot bring in change. He had contested for the TMC in both Assembly and Parliamentary elections but remained unsuccessful.

He also served as the head of North Bengal Sports Development Council. Originally from Sikkim, he has spent most of his footballing career playing for Kolkata Maidan giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.