Part of a footover bridge near Vashi Police Naka collapsed on Sunday evening.

Visuals of the collapsed bridge were tweeted by ANI.

Thane: Part of a foot overbridge collapsed near Vashi Police Naka earlier this evening. No casualties have been reported yet. More details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/HEXUj8qyVk — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018

No casualties have been reported till now, news agency ANI reported.

(This is a developing story. Awaiting further details.)