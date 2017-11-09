For talks with Pakistan environment has to be free of terror: India

New Delhi: India on Thursday said that there should be a conducive environment that has to be created and is free of terror for talks with Pakistan.

"Our stand remains unchanged. For the talks to go ahead there should be a conducive environment. That environment has to be created which is free of terrorism and free of terrorists getting support from Pakistan," MEA spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the new South Asia strategy of the Trump administration focuses on reducing tension between India and Pakistan, a top American diplomat had said on Wednesday but ruled out any mediator role for the US between the two South Asian neighbours.

"The South Asia strategy also focuses on reducing tensions between Pakistan and India," Alice Wells, acting assistant secretary for south and central Asia, had told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing on Afghanistan and Pakistan held jointly by House Foreign Affairs Subcommittees for Middle East and North Africa, and Asia and Pacific.

"The United States does not seek a role as a mediator between India and Pakistan, but encourages both countries to restart dialogue at the earliest opportunity. An improved relationship between these two countries is critical to regional security and stability," Wells had said.

The Trump administration, she said, is increasingly concerned about the threat to strategic stability in South Asia associated with the introduction of new nuclear-capable ballistic or cruise missile systems in the region.

"In particular, the region and the world looks to both Pakistan and India to safeguard against a nuclear conflict in South Asia," she had said.

On the other hand, Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said on November 07 that war with India was not an option.

He had also admitted that the relationship between the two neighbours would remain tense until the Kashmir issue is resolved.

"Until Kashmir is resolved, Pakistan-India relations will remain tense. But war is not an option," Abbasi had said while addressing a conference on `Future of Pakistan 2017` at the London School of Economics` South Asia Centre.

(With PTI inputs)