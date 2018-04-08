Forces behind Mahatma Gandhi’s killing are instilling fear today: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that an environment of fear is being instilled in the country by the same forces who were responsible for the assassination of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on Saturday, Owaisi said, “Mulq mein khauf ka mahaul paida kiya jaa raha hai. Is mahaul ko paida karne mein un logon, un takaton ka pura role hai, jinhone Mahatma Gandhi ko goli maara, jinhone Hindustan ki azadi mein hissa nahin liya balki angrezo ka saath diya (An environment of fear in being instilled in the country. People behind this are the same forces who shot at Mahatma Gandhi, who did not fight for India’s freedom and instead helped the British).”

This comes days after the Hyderabad MP blamed Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre for using Muslims as vote banks and doing injustice to them. Speaking at Zee India Conclave, Owaisi had said, "PM Modi doesn’t believe in consensus politics. BJP does not want Muslims to come into the mainstream."

"PM Modi has broken the myth of Muslim Vote Bank. Muslim vote bank is a myth, Hindu vote bank is truth," Owaisi had further said.

Owaisi also said that the Modi wave is fading in the country which is evident from its defeat in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies.

In March as well, Owaisi had raked up the issue of Mahatma Gandhi assassination. Referring to Nathuram Godse as 'Number 1 Hindu Ratna terrorist', he had dared anyone to serve him a notice on his statement.

He had said that Muslims have never tried to sell India but have been oppressed and threatened for the past 70 years. “We have been threatened for the past 70 years. But now we are not willing to get frightened. The most you can do is kill us, then do it. But if we live, we will live here and if we die, we will die here,” said Owaisi.