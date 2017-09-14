close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Foreign funding to JNU, DU stopped as Centre cancels registration under FCRA

Apex academic institutions like JNU, Delhi University, IIT Delhi, ICAR besides Supreme Court Bar Association will not be able to recieve foreign funds from now onwards with the Central government toughening its stand against hunderds of organisations for non-compliance of rules.   

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 09:23
Foreign funding to JNU, DU stopped as Centre cancels registration under FCRA

New Delhi: Apex academic institutions like JNU, Delhi University, IIT Delhi, ICAR besides Supreme Court Bar Association will not be able to recieve foreign funds from now onwards with the Central government toughening its stand against hunderds of organisations for non-compliance of rules.   

According to PTI, the registration of these institutions under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA) has been cancelled by the Union Home Ministry in view of their failure to file annual returns for five consecutive years. 

No organisation is allowed to receive funds from abroad unless it is registered under the FCRA.

It is mandatory under the law for such organisations to submit income and expenditure statement to the government annually else their registration is cancelled. 

Prominent institutions whose FCRA licence have been cancelled include Jawaharlal Nehru University, University Of Delhi, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Indian Institute Of Technology, Delhi, Panjab University, Indian Council Of Agricultural Research, Gargi College, Delhi and Lady Irwin College, Delhi, according to PTI. 

Other organisations whose FCRA registration were cancelled include Supreme Court Bar Association, Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre, Gandhi Peace Foundation, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, School Of Planning & Architecture, Delhi and FICCI Socio Economic Development Foundation. 

The Doon School Old Boys Association, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Delhi, Dr. Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, Dr Ram Monohar Lohia International Trust, Co-ordinating Voluntary Adoption Resource Agency have also been barred from receiving donations from abroad and their FCRA registrations cancelled. 

The FCRA registration of the Bombay Diocesan Society, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, Bangalore, Shri Mahatma Gandhi Charitable Trust, Gujarat and Sri Satya Sai Trust were also cancelled by the Home Ministry. 

The action against these organisations were taken after they failed to file the returns for five consecutive years, 2010-11 to 2014-15, despite serving repeated notices, a home ministry official said. 

In May, as a one-time measure, all NGOs were given an opportunity for one month to file their missing annual returns by June 14 without paying any penalty. Email and SMS alerts were also sent to them regularly for one month beginning mid- May, the official said. 

The organisations were asked to furnish their replies, if any, by July 23, failing which, the ministry had said, it would be presumed that they have nothing to say and action as proposed would be taken as per FCRA. 

According to the FCRA, the renewal of registration for receiving foreign funds cannot be granted unless the annual returns are uploaded on the FCRA website by the organisation.

With PTI inputs

TAGS

JNUDelhi universityForeign fundingHome MinistryFCRA Act

From Zee News

At least 15 dead after boat capsizes in UP&#039;s Baghpat, 12 rescued so far
Uttar Pradesh

At least 15 dead after boat capsizes in UP's Baghpat,...

Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus hitting Indian market on Sept 29: Key Features you should know
Mobiles

Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus hitting Indian market on Sept 29: Ke...

Sikar farmers call off 13-day agitation after Rajasthan govt announces debt waiver
Rajasthan

Sikar farmers call off 13-day agitation after Rajasthan gov...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Media faces Australia shake-up with reforms agreed

Iran&#039;s terror links have penetrated Latin America: Israel
WorldAsia

Iran's terror links have penetrated Latin America: Isr...

Martin Shkreli ordered jailed after online bounty on Hillary Clinton&#039;s hair
AmericasWorld

Martin Shkreli ordered jailed after online bounty on Hillar...

AmericasWorld

Widow of Indian-techie can stay in US for now

UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for political solution to Korean crisis
World

UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for political solution to K...

Blue Whale threat: College student asked to cut his wrist, take selfie in WB
West Bengal

Blue Whale threat: College student asked to cut his wrist,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India is forever in ‘election mode’ with governance focusing exclusively on short-term electoral aspects

DNA Edit | BJP’s Bengal Bugle: Amit Shah takes the battle to Mamata

How Congress derailed the discourse on Gauri’s murder

Shinzo Abe's visit to India | From Japan with love: Maruti in the 1980s, bullet train now

Why the courts and the MoEF are on a collision course