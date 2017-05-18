Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar joins Twitter

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar has joined Twitter, a social media platform where the Ministry of External Affairs is known for its active presence.

Jaishankar, late to join the social media bandwagon, took office as the country's top diplomat in January 2015.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, with nearly eight million followers, leads the MEA team on the microblogging site and is known to be prompt in reaching out to Indians in distress across the world.

Nirupama Rao, who served as foreign secretary between 2009 and 2011, was a pioneer in the use of the social media among top government officers.

She had been widely praised for going on Twitter to facilitate the evacuation of Indians from strife-torn Libya in 2011.

With around 30 million followers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the most popular world leaders on Twitter.

Jaishankar is yet to post his first tweet.