Foreign visitors on e-tourist visa to India shoots up by 58% in January 2018

The number of foreign visitors arriving on e-Tourist visa in India registering a massive growth of 58.5% as compared to January 2017. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 13, 2018, 15:14 PM IST
NEW DELHI: The number of foreign visitors arriving on e-Tourist visa in India registering a massive growth of 58.5% as compared to January 2017. 

“During the month of January, 2018, a total of 2.40 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 1.52 lakh during the month of January, 2017 registering a growth of 58.5%,” said the Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday.

Out of the 2.4 lakh visitors, New Delhi Airport received 37.3% of the footfalls, followed by Mumbai Airport – 19.6% and Dabolim (Goa) Airport – 12.4%.

The overall number of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in January 2018 was 10.66 lakh as compared to 9.83 lakh in January 2017 and 8.45 lakh in January 2016.

“The growth rate in FTAs in January, 2018 over January, 2017 was 8.4%, compared to 16.4% in January, 2017 over January, 2016,” said a release from the ministry.

