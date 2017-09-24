'Foreigner hai aap'- Assamese girl denied entry into Agra monument, asked to prove herself an 'Indian'

New Delhi: In yet another incident of racism, an Assamese student was denied entry into the Tomb of I’timad-ud-Daulah by an official, after being labelled as a foreigner.

The incident took place on Friday when the girl Manjita Chanu who was accompanied by her friends was stopped at the entrance of the national monument by the guards. Chanu claimed that the security guards asked her to give an ID as proof of being an Indian citizen.

The girl narrated the entire incident on her Facebook page. She wrote,“Is this the land of my India? Am I safe here or not?”

"They again called Northeastern girl a foreigner and didn’t allow to enter in Agra. Recently, I went Agra with my friend and her younger brother. I gave my phone to her brother to shoot the video. They did not allow me to go and kept on calling me a foreigner. I could speak good Hindi but even then they were rude. While shooting the video this man denied showing his identity card when my friend said to put this on YouTube,"Manjita recounted the horrific episode.

"And there was also no lady security guard. The security man tried to check my bag but I denied because I had some personal stuff. And, I asked for a security guard, but they said she is having lunch so I have to wait for long. Then I said, ‘I am getting late I have my train to Delhi, tell me where she is I will personally go and let her check my bag’," the girl wrote.

Narrating the incident of racism further, Manjita said," The police security guard showed me the direction. We went but there was no one. Far away, there was an old lady talking with a guy. She didn’t look like a security guard. When I asked her, she said, ‘I am a cleaning worker here’. I was very upset, I told another security guard what’s going on. We start arguing and they let us go without checking my bag. I was shocked again. Is this the land of my India? Am I #safe here or not ????”