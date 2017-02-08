close
Foreigner raped by e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Jasola area

IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 23:30
Representational image

New Delhi: A 30-year-old Sudanese woman was allegedly raped by an e-rickshaw driver in south Delhi and has been admitted to a private hospital here, the city police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman was brought by her uncle on Tuesday evening to the hospital in Jasola area. She had arrived in India on October 16 last year for treatment but her visa had since expired.

"Her uncle filed a missing complaint on Monday at Jasola police station. Later, she came to the police station on her own around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night but neither she nor her uncle told the police about the crime," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Banniya told IANS.

The woman claimed she was raped by the e-rickshaw driver after she asked him to drop her at a hotel in Jasola. The driver took her to a desolate spot and raped her, the police said.

Woman police officers and a counsellor were asked to record her statement. 

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 23:30

