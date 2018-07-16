Forensic team conducts searches at residence of air-hostess who committed suicide

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air Hostess Suicide

Members of forensic team and police officials on Monday conducted checks at the residence of air hostess who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her house in the national capital. The woman had taken the extreme step at her residence in Panchsheel Park area near Hauz Khas in New Delhi on Sunday.

She was later identified as Anissia Batra and was employed with a German airline. The incident reportedly took place at around 4.30 pm on Sunday. The deceased was married for seven years and used to live with her husband at their Panchsheel Park residence.

A report in The Hindu quoted DCP (South) Romil Baaniya as saying that she sent a text to her husband alerting him about taking the extreme step minutes before she jumped off the building. As per the report, Anissia's husband was at home at the time of the incident. He immediately reached the terrace but couldn't find her.

Anissia was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors. The body was sent for post-mortem while a case was registered by the police. Her family members were also questioned by the police.

