Punjab

Former AAP district president Suresh Sharma shot at in Amritsar

Former district president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Suresh Sharma, suffered gunshot wounds when two unidentified bike borne men fired at him at Chehertha locality in Amritsar on Tuesday evening, police said.

The bullets hit Sharma's legs and thighs, they said, adding the former RTI activist was taken to a private hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

At the time of attack, Sharma was at his furniture shop, officials said. They said the motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained and investigation was underway.

Sharma is a supporter of AAP's rebel group led by MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Both factions of AAP condemned the attack.

In a press statement, the leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Harpal Singh Cheema, and AAP Amritsar Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the law and order situation in the state has gone from bad to worse.

