Former AAP member HS Phoolka to float Punjab-based non-political organisation

New Delhi: Anti-Sikh riots petitioner HS Phoolka on Friday announced that he will float a non-political organisation of social workers based out of Punjab, a day after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing the media here, he said that after being in politics for five years he feels that the decision of converting the parallel movement started by social worker Anna Hazare into a political party was not correct.

He also said that the movement should have continued while people may have joined politics.

"It was a powerful movement. So much so that those in power were forced to listen to what the movement was demanding. No political party could have ignored what it was saying," he told the media.

Phoolka also said that such a movement was a need of the hour.

"We now need a parallel organisation where people will come without any greed for political position," he said.

He said he will not contest the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election and will work for the betterment of Punjab as the Punjab government had failed in providing education and eradicating drugs from the state.

Phoolka did not say anything against the AAP.