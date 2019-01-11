Former banker and Aam Aadmi Party member Meera Sanyal dies at 57

NEW DELHI: Former banker and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Meera Sanyal died after losing her battle with cancer. She was 57.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss, @meerasanyal a good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. Her memories will forever remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace," tweeted AAP.

We are deeply saddened by this loss, @meerasanyal a good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. Her memories will forever remain in our hearts.

May she rest in peace! #RIP pic.twitter.com/LGGygwQmHi — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 11, 2019

Sanyal had been fighting cancer, informed Preeti Sharma Menon, the National Executive Member of AAP in a tweet: "Meera had been fighting cancer for some time now. The brave refined soul that she was, she never let it be made public and we respected her even more thru this struggle. God takes away his own"

Am really reaply broken to share that @meerasanyal is no more.

So noble, brave and graceful... I have no words... — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) January 11, 2019

The 57-year-old had joined the AAP in 2014 after quitting her job as the country chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland.

Her last tweet on December 31, 2018, wishes everyone a Happy New Year: "On an SM detox diet wishing you a wonderful 2019 and looking forward to seeing again in due course."

On an SM detox diet wishing you a wonderful 2019 and looking forward to seeing again in due course — Meera Sanyal (@meerasanyal) December 31, 2018

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Extremely sad to hear this. No words to express."

AAP leader and Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia confirmed her death in a tweet. "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Meera Sanyal. The country has lost a sharp economic brain and a gentle soul. May she rest in peace! You will forever remain in our hearts."

In her 30-year-old banking career before surprising all by plunging into politics, the Kochi-born Sanyal had also served as the head of corporate finance and chief operating officer for ABN Amro for Asia.

She unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai south constituency.