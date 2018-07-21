हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chandan Mitra

Former BJP leader Chandan Mitra joins TMC: Mamata Banerjee

In a tweet by ANI, Mamata said, "Former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra, former CPM MP Moinul Hasan, Congress's Sabina Yasmin and Mizoram advocate-general Biswajit Deb have joined TMC."

Former BJP leader Chandan Mitra joins TMC: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that former BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra has joined TMC, as reported by ANI. She also said that former CPM MP Moinul Hasan, Congress' Sabina Yasmin and Mizoram advocate-general Biswajit Deb have joined the party.

In a tweet by ANI, Mamata said, "Former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra, former CPM MP Moinul Hasan, Congress's Sabina Yasmin and Mizoram advocate-general Biswajit Deb have joined TMC."

The Chief Minister also said, "We will start 'BJP hatao, desh bachao' campaign on August 15. 2019 will be a big blow, Bengal will show the path."

In an apparent jibe to the BJP, Mamata said, "The way lynching is happening everywhere in the country, they are creating Talibanis among people. In BJP & RSS, there are good people whom I respect but some are playing dirty games."

The CM said that on January 19 all the opposition parties will unite in Brigade parade grounds and take the clarion call. 

Mamata also said that on July 28 the TMC will hold a rally in West Midnapore. 

Senior journalist and two-time Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 18. Mitra had submitted his resignation to BJP President Amit Shah on July 17. According to sources, Mitra was upset after being sidelined under the Modi-Shah leadership

He was considered to be a close aide of veteran BJP leader LK Advani. Mirta is the editor The Pioneer newspaper and was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha during August 2003 to August 2009. In June 2010, he was elected to another term in the Rajya Sabha. Mitra, who has been openly critical of BJP, was trolled on social media several times.

