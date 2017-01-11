Former BSP MP Narendra Kashyap joins BJP, says inspired by PM Narendra Modi's work
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 20:24
New Delhi: Just a few weeks ahead of crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, former BSP Rajya Sabha MP Narendra Kashyap joined BJP on Wednesday.
Kashyap joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and state in-charge Om Mathura.
Kashyap was arrested last year in an alleged dowry death case involving his daughter-in-law.
BSP had expelled him soon after and he is presently out on bail.
BJP hopes that his presence would boost its prospects in Ghaziabad.
Kashyap said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work.
First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 19:34
