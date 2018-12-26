Pakistan last country to lecture on minorities: Mohammad Kaif blasts Pak PM Imran Khan

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday over the latter’s remark that “members of the minority community are unsafe in India”.

Taking to Twitter, Kaif pointed out at Pakistan's minority population which has come down to 2 per cent from 20 per cent at the time of Partition in 1947.

“There were around 20% minorities at the time of Partition in Pakistan, less than 2% remain now. On the other hand minority population has grown significantly in India since Independence. Pakistan is the last country that should be lecturing any country on how to treat minorities.”

His comments come a day after All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi flayed Khan on the microblogging site, advising the latter to learn from India “about inclusive politics and minority rights”.

“According to the Pakistani Constitution, only a Muslim is qualified to be President. India has seen multiple Presidents from oppressed communities. It's high time Khan sahab learns something from us about inclusive politics & minority rights,” tweeted Owaisi.

Khan had earlier referred Naseeruddin Shah's statement on mob violence alleging that the members of the minority community were unsafe in India and were not being treated as equal citizens.

“I feel worried thinking about my children because they have not received any religious education. We chose not to give any religious education to our children because I believe that good or evil has nothing to do with religion,” Shah had said last week.

Alluding to Shah's statement, the Pakistan PM had claimed that his government would "show" the Narendra Modi government in India "how to treat minorities" and make them feel safe in their country.