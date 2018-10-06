Former fashion designer's son, a model, accused of killing her

In a shocking incident from Mumbai, a former fashion designer was allegedly killed by her son who has now been booked for culpable homicide.

Sunita (45), a resident of Crossgate Building in Lokhandwala, was rushed to a hospital on Thursday by her son Lakshya Singh (22) with severe head wounds. She was declared dead on arrival. Media reports quoted Mumbai Police as saying that the autopsy reports raised doubts about how the injuries were caused and Lakshya was brought in for questioning. The cops further claim that it is during questioning that Lakshya broke down and confessed that he had had a scuffle with his mother inside the bathroom and had pushed her. Sunita's head reportedly hit a wash basin and she fell down unconscious. He may have been under the inluence of narcotics, cops claim.

The confession is contrary to what Lakshya had initially said and the cops had suspected that Sunita had slipped and hit her head.

Lakshya, an out-of-job model, has been booked under Section 304 (II). While further investigations are underway, it is suspected that Sunita and Lakshya may have had a heated argument over money and/or property-related issues.