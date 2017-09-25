Former HC judge to be produced before Special CBI judge today

New Delhi: Retired Orissa High Court Judge IM Quddusi, along with five others will be produced before Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge at Patiala House, on Monday, in connection with the leakage of sensitive information relating to inspections, administrative decisions or action contemplated by the Medical Council of India (MCI) against some medical colleges.

The four-day police custody of the six accused is getting over today.

The CBI has filed a FIR under Section-8 of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B, under criminal conspiracy taking gratification by corrupt or illegal means to influence a public servant.

The CBI also recovered Rs One Crore from one of the accused person and increment documents from the retired judge, during the raid.