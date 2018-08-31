हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

Former Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh hospitalised

IGMC Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent, IGMC said, "He (Virbhadra Singh) was admitted at around 5 pm as he was feeling uneasy. We have found no serious problem in his preliminary medical report."

Former Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh hospitalised

Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh is admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) following complaints of chest congestion on Thursday evening.

Elucidating on CM's health issues, IGMC Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent, IGMC said, "He (Virbhadra Singh) was admitted at around 5 pm as he was feeling uneasy. We have found no serious problem in his preliminary medical report. His condition is stable. He will be discharged within 2 days. Further medical tests are underway".

Singh became the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for the first time in April 1983 and held the post until March 1990 during first stint. He later held the office of chief minister of Himachal Pradesh for 3 more terms with his last stint ending in December 2017.

Apart from his stint as chief minister, Virbhadra, between 1976 and 1977, held the national office of Deputy Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation in the central cabinet. He was the Minister of State for Industries between 1980 and 1983.

From May 2009 to January 2011, he held the cabinet post of Minister for Steel. He then became cabinet minister with responsibility for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, until resigning from office in June 2012.

Tags:
Himachal PradeshVirbhadra SinghVirbhadra Singh hospitalised

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close