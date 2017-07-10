Former Indian Ambassador to US passes away at 82

New Delhi: Former Indian Ambassador to the US Naresh Chandra took his last breath at the age of 82 in Goa late on Sunday.

He passed away at around 10 pm, due to multiple organ failure, in Goa's Manipal Hospital, a hospital official said.

His office confirmed that Chandra was admitted to the hospital on Friday.

Chandra had served as the Cabinet Secretary from 1990-92 and was the Indian Ambassador to the US from 1996 to 2001.

He was awarded India's second highest civil awards, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2007.