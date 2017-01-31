Former minister E Ahamed collapses in Parliament during President's address, taken to hospital

New Delhi: Lok Sabha member E Ahamed collapsed in Parliament on Tuesday during the Budget Session.

Ahamed, who represents Kerala in the Lok Sabha, was taken ill while both houses of Parliament were being jointly addressed by President Pranab Mukherjee.

The 78-year-old Indian Union Muslim League president complained of uneasiness and breathlessness, sources said.

The Parliament staff tried to give him first aid but as his pain continued, he was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about his health.

Ahamed, who represents the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency from Kerala, had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.