Former minister E Ahamed collapses in Parliament during President's address, taken to hospital
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 13:16
Pic courtsey: PIB
New Delhi: Lok Sabha member E Ahamed collapsed in Parliament on Tuesday during the Budget Session.
Ahamed, who represents Kerala in the Lok Sabha, was taken ill while both houses of Parliament were being jointly addressed by President Pranab Mukherjee.
The 78-year-old Indian Union Muslim League president complained of uneasiness and breathlessness, sources said.
The Parliament staff tried to give him first aid but as his pain continued, he was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, they said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about his health.
Ahamed, who represents the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency from Kerala, had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.
For more news in Malayalam, click www.zeemalayalam.com
First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 12:39
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh ka Fatwa: Is it the right time to bring reforms in Muslim laws?
- 'Mann Ki Baat': Highlights of what PM Narendra Modi said in the programme
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Mob attacks police station in West Bengal's Bardhman, several policemen injured
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Virender Sehwag lost for words as Jasprit Bumrah bowls India to thrilling win
- India vs England: Virat Kohli hits a breathtaking six, again — VIDEO
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!
- Donald Trump-Narendra Modi friendship led to my arrest in Pakistan: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed - Watch