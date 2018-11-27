हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

Former Odisha cadre IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Former Odisha cadre IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of the party's National President Amit Shah here.

Former Odisha cadre IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Former Odisha cadre IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of the party's National President Amit Shah here.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bharatiya Janata Party's Odisha unit President Basant Panda and BJP Odisha in-charge Arun Singh and several other leaders were also present on the occasion.

"I want to work for people on a very large scale. Politics is the only platform which provides this kind of opportunity for me. The party's motto and leader made me choose BJP which not only assures development but ensures speed in development," Sarangi told the media here.

Pradhan said Sarangi's experience in administration will greatly work towards strengthening the party.

"I welcome her to the BJP family. Her experience in administration especially in improving school and mass education in Odisha will greatly strengthen the state BJP," tweeted Pradhan.

Sarangi, a 1994-batch IAS officer who was serving as the Joint Secretary of MGNREGA under the Ministry of Rural Development, had applied for voluntary retirement from service on September 15.

Tags:
BJPAparajita SarangiIAS officer joins BJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close