close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Former President Pranab Mukherjee quashed compulsory retirement of IIT professor

IIT-Kharagpur had suspended Kumar for "misconduct" in May 2011 — the same year the Supreme Court had lauded him as a "unsung hero" for his efforts to reform the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which has since been re-christened as JEE Advanced.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 12:40
Former President Pranab Mukherjee quashed compulsory retirement of IIT professor
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: IIT-Kharagpur professor Rajeev Kumar, who was given compulsory retirement after he exposed flaws in the IIT entrance exam, can now have a sigh of relief, courtesy former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Days before he demitted office last month, Mukherjee had ordered setting aside of the penalty imposed on Kumar.

The HRD Ministry had last week issued orders to the IIT- Kharagpur Director to comply with Mukherjee's decision.

"I am directed to refer to the appeal dated September 3, 2014 filed by professor Rajeev Kumar and to say that the President of India, in his capacity as the Visitor of IIT- Kharagpur,...Has set aside the penalty of compulsory retirement imposed on him," read the HRD Ministry order.

Kumar, when contacted, refused to comment on the issue.

IIT-Kharagpur had suspended Kumar for "misconduct" in May 2011 — the same year the Supreme Court had lauded him as a "unsung hero" for his efforts to reform the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which has since been re-christened as JEE Advanced.

He was accused of "damaging the reputation of the institute" by levelling allegations on issues ranging from irregularities in the purchase of laptops to rampant copying by students during examinations.

The institute set up a probe panel that found him guilty. In 2014, the IIT decided to hand him compulsory retirement.

Kumar, who alleged that the panel was biased, moved the Delhi High Court and obtained a stay on the IIT's decision. He also appealed to the President requesting that the decision be quashed.

The appeal against the retirement order has been pending in the Delhi High Court.

TAGS

IITKharagpurPranab MukherjeeRetirementDelhi High CourtSupreme Court

From Zee News

Chief Minister Pema Khandu for eradicating poverty, illiteracy in five years
Arunachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Pema Khandu for eradicating poverty, illiter...

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan aims to make Madhya Pradesh free of corruption and poverty by 2022
Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan aims to make Madhya Pr...

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar appeals people to make Goa free of plastic by 2020
Goa

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar appeals people to make Goa...

Ensure unfettered freedom for women: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal&#039;s I-Day message
India

Ensure unfettered freedom for women: Chief Minister Arvind...

BJP veteran LK Advani extends I-Day greetings
India

BJP veteran LK Advani extends I-Day greetings

Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead, 4 injured after bus falls into gorge in Kullu
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead, 4 injured after bus falls into go...

When a black kite landed below Red Fort podium during PM Modi&#039;s I-Day speech
India

When a black kite landed below Red Fort podium during PM Mo...

Bengaluru: Bellandur Lake again spills toxic foam
KarnatakaIndia

Bengaluru: Bellandur Lake again spills toxic foam

American Envoy&#039;s #SareeSearch on Twitter for I-Day has won our hearts
India

American Envoy's #SareeSearch on Twitter for I-Day has...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power

For past 70 yrs, India’s fauj has been its strongest shield

Independence Day 2017: We, The people

DNA Edit: Can Priyanka Gandhi’s entry revive electoral hopes?