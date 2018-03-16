Former Karnataka top cop stands by 'good physique' comment on Nirbhaya's mother, calls it 'non-issue'

NEW DELHI: Standing by his lurid 'good physique' remark on 2012 Delhi-gang rape victim Nirbhaya's mother, former Karnataka top cop HT Sangliana on Friday claimed it's a non-issue.

“I said it in order to emphasise the importance of protection and security to women, they should be given protection at all times,” Sangliana said.

“I consider my statement to be totally within the limit and I feel people are making an issue out of a non-issue,” he added.

I said it in order to emphasise the importance of protection & security to women, they should be given protection at all times: HT Sangliana, former Karnataka DGP on his comment that 2012 delhi rape victim's mother had 'good physique' pic.twitter.com/KnKKffA18Q — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

The former Karnataka DGP, at an event awarding women, allegedly said that Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi has a 'good' physique and that he couldn't imagine how beautiful Nirbhaya would have been.

"Nirbhaya's mother has such a good physique. I can imagine how beautiful Nirbhaya would have been,” he was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

As if this wasn't enough, Sangliana reportedly added that if a woman is overpowered, then she should surrender, prevent being killed and follow up the case later.

The comments sparked a massive row, with activists and journalists present at the event marking their protest.

A 23-year-old paramedical student was brutally gang-raped by five men and a juvenile on a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012. The incident shocked the nation, with many stepping out to protest across the country seeking safety for women and stricter punishment for rapists.

All the six accused were later held and were awarded death sentence by the court. One of the accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide in jail while the juvenile was released after completing mandatory probation period in a remand home.

Five years since the incident, remaining accused persons are yet to hanged.

With ANI inputs