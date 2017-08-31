Former union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi appointed new CAG

Delhi: Rajiv Mehrishi, who retired on Thursday as the union home secretary, has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

He is a 1978-batch Rajasthan cadre IAS officer.

Mehrishi will be replacing Shashi Kant Sharma, who was appointed by the UPA government in May 2013.

In other bureaucratic reshuffle today, three senior bureaucrats have been appointed as Deputy CAG.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet today approved the appointments of Ashwini Attri, Anita Pattanayak and Ranjan Kumar Ghose as Deputy CAG, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Attri is a 1981 batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service. Pattanayak and Ghose belong to 1982 batch of the service.

Ghose's appointment to the post is in the rank and pay of secretary to the government of India, the order said.

Meanwhile, earlier today bureaucrat Rajiv Gauba, 58, took charge as the Union Home Secretary after superannuation of Mehrishi.

He is a 1982-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.