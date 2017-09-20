close
Former union minister ND Tiwari hospitalised after brain stroke, condition serious

ND Tiwari has been the CM of UP and Uttarakhand.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 18:28
Former union minister ND Tiwari hospitalised after brain stroke, condition serious
File photo

New Delhi: Former Union minister Nayaran Dutt Tiwari was admitted on Tuesday to a private hospital after he suffered a brain stroke.

His son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari said that his father had fallen unconscious while having tea at his residence in the morning.

Sources at Max Hospital in Saket said the condition of 91-year-old was serious and he is being kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), as per PTI.

A team of doctors is attending to him, they said.   

Tiwari has been the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice (1976–77, 1984–85, 1988–89) and then CM of Uttarakhand once (2002–2007).

In 1976, Indira Gandhi had chosen him to be UP  CM, replacing Veer Bahadur Singh.

Tiwari is the only politician to have served as CM of two states.

He also served as external affairs minister during Rajiv Gandhi’s regime, from 1986 to 1987.

Later Tiwari was appointed as the governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2007 to 2009 but had to resign over a 'sex scandal'.

He had also hit the headlines when his son Rohit Shekhar had filed a paternity suit in 2008 claiming Tiwari to be his biological father.

DNA tests established in 2012 that he was the biological father of Rohit and Ujjwala Tiwari was the biological mother, whom Tiwari married in 2014.

In 2017 he left the Congress and along with his son joined the BJP.

