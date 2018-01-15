Former Union minister Raghunath Jha dies at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister Raghunath Jha died at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on Sunday night. He was 78.

Considered as the Brahmin face of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he had quit the party and joined the Samajwadi Party. He had blamed party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of indulging in ‘family politics’ at the cost of party workers and senior leaders.

In a letter to Lalu, he had then said: "I have been with you in thick and thin for the last 25 years. But, seeing your behaviour these days towards party workers and neglect towards me, I am resigning from the primary membership of the party and the post of its national vice-president.

However, after spending 16 months in SP, he along with his son Ajit Kumar Jha rejoined the RJD in January 2017.