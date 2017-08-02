close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev passes away

The seven-time Congress MP is survived by his wife and four daughters, including Sushmita.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 09:56

New Delhi: Former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev on Wednesday passed away at his home town Silchar in Assam following kidney and other ailments at the age of 83.

The Congress veteran was Heavy Industry Minister in the UPA-I government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"He passed away at 6.06 AM this morning," Dev's daughter and Congress MP Sushmita Dev told PTI from Silchar.

The seven-time Congress MP is survived by his wife and four daughters, including Sushmita.

Dev was first elected to the Parliament in 1980. Out of the seven term as the Lok Sabha MP, he has represented Silchar, Assam, five times and twice from Tripura.

Dev was the union minister of state for communications during 1986-1988 and the minister of state for home from 1988- 1989.

He was also the union minister of state for steel (independent charge) in the PV Narasimha Rao government in 1991.

TAGS

Former union minister Santosh Mohan DevSilcharAssamParliamentPV Narasimha Rao

From Zee News

Donald Trump: Maduro responsible for safety of Venezuela opposition leaders
World

Donald Trump: Maduro responsible for safety of Venezuela op...

Fire at former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit home
Delhi

Fire at former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit home

Sean Spicer still plans to leave White House, official says
AmericasWorld

Sean Spicer still plans to leave White House, official says

WorldAsia

CPEC `a master plan for deep Chinese penetration of Pakista...

WorldAsia

Japan's foreign minister set to take party post in Cab...

AmericasWorld

US willing to talk to North Korea: Rex Tillerson

Reliance JioPhone effect: Intex launches first feature phone with 4G VoLTE support
Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone effect: Intex launches first feature phon...

Uttar Pradesh: Deepak Sharma, the man accused of beating up boy for making memes, reveals why he did so
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Deepak Sharma, the man accused of beating up...

WorldAsia

For Pakistanis, China `friendship` road runs one way

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat

DNA Edit | Modi’s 2019 Symphony: Nitish finally said it - 'PM is invincible'

Medicines in India likely to be costlier due to RCEP trade pact

First person account: How a tourist survived the Burhan Wani protests and what it tells us about Kashmir

DNA Edit: The ghost of Bofors