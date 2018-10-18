Former UP and Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari dies in Delhi after prolonged illness

NEW DELHI: Former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari died in Delhi after prolonged illness at the Max Hospital in Saket area on Thursday. He was 93.

Incidentally, the veteran Congress leader died on his birthday. He was born on this day in 1925.

The veteran Congress leader has been suffering from an infection in his kidneys and low blood pressure.

Tiwari was the only Indian to have served as the chief minister of two states.

He served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 1976-77, 1984-85, and then from 1988-89.

He also served as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister from 2002-2007.

In 1986-1987, Tiwari served in then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's cabinet as the Minister for External Affairs.

He also served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2007 to 2009.