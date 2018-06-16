हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata

Former West Bengal minister Satya Sadhan Chakraborty passes away

In 1991, Chakraborty won the assembly polls and was appointed as state higher education minister.

Former West Bengal minister Satya Sadhan Chakraborty passes away

Kolkata: Former West Bengal minister and CPI(M) leader Satya Sadhan Chakraborty passed away this morning following a cardiac arrest, sources in his family said. He was 85.

Chakraborty, who served as the state higher education minister for over a decade, is survived by his daughter. His wife had passed away a few years ago.

He was elected to Lok Sabha from South Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency in 1980.

In 1991, Chakraborty won the assembly polls and was appointed as state higher education minister, a post he held till 2006.

His last rites will be performed tomorrow.

Tags:
KolkataFormer Bengal minister Satya Sadhan ChakrabortySatya Sadhan Chakraborty

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close