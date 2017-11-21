Fortis dengue death case: JP Nadda seeks report from hospital

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday sought a "detailed report" from a Gurgaon-based private hospital, which billed the family of a child who died of dengue almost Rs 16 lakh, and said the government would take "action" based on it.

The minister, who termed the incident "very unfortunate", said he had also asked the health secretary to look into the case.

"The government has taken cognisance of the case. I've enquired from the hospital authorities and asked them to submit a detailed report to the health ministry," he told reporters on the sidelines of a health conference here.

The case relates to the death in September of a seven- year-old girl who was admitted to Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurgaon, a multi super-speciality care hospital.

"I've also asked the health secretary to look into the case, and based on the report, we will take the needed action," he said.

Nadda said he had taken note of the allegation levelled on Twitter last night against the hospital by a friend of the girl's parents.

"One of my batchmate's 7 year old was in @fortis_hospital for ~15 days for Dengue. Billed 18 lakhs including for 2700 gloves. She passed away at the end of it...," the friend said in the tweet which went viral.

Fortis Hospital in a statement yesterday had claimed "all standard medical protocols were followed in treating the patient and all clinical guidelines were adhered to".

Fortis said it had charged the family Rs 15.79 lakh.