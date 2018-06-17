हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Four CMs throw weight behind Arvind Kejriwal as his sit-in at Delhi LG's office continues

Arvind Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, is camping at Raj Niwas since Monday demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their 'undeclared strike', among other demands.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

New Delhi: Chief ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala on Saturday rallied behind their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. At the press conference at the Delhi CM's residence, Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, HD Kumaraswamy and Pinarayi Vijayan asked the Centre to resolve the "crisis" immediately.

The press conference in support of Kejriwal by the four major regional players came a day after the Congress fielded former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit and Delhi Congress president to attack Kejriwal for his protest. The show of support to Kejriwal by Kumaraswamy, who heads a coalition government with the Congress in Karnataka, is at variance with the stand taken by the grand old party on the issue.

"We came here to show our support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. We demand that the PM interferes and takes necessary steps to solve the problem," Kumaraswamy said. The four CM went to Kejriwal's residence after they were "denied" permission by LG Anil Baijal. 

"I wanted to meet the Delhi chief minister but I was told, verbally, that permission will not be granted. Then four of us wrote to the LG for appointment, but we were told that he (Baijal) is not there. We were not allowed," Banerjee said.

The CMs met Kejriwal's wife and several other AAP leaders at Kejriwal's residence. Earlier, the four CMs met at Andhra Bhawan. Banerjee, Naidu, Vijayan and Kumaraswamy are in Delhi to attend a meeting of Niti Ayog on Sunday.

"We were not even given six minutes to meet him. We want this problem to be solved. This has become a constitutional crisis. Ultimately, if this problem is not solved then people will face issues. If this is happening in the capital then what will happen in other states? We will meet the prime minister on Sunday and request him to intervene and solve the problem," Banerjee said, PTI reported.

Kejriwal, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, is camping at Raj Niwas since Monday demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their 'undeclared strike', among other demands.

The Delhi CM on Saturday alleged that there is de facto President's rule in Delhi because of what the AAP government describes as an ongoing IAS officers' strike. In response to a tweet about IAS officers withdrawing from work being de facto President's rule, Kejriwal tweeted, "I agree. It is de facto president's rule in Delhi through IAS strike."

Jain and Sisodia have been sitting on hunger strike at the waiting room of the LG secretariat since Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Kejriwal has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work with his officers not attending his meetings. In his letter to the PM on Friday, he urged him to end IAS officers' strike so that he can attend a meeting of NITI Aayog on Sunday.

Also, Sisodia on Friday released a video warning that if they are forcibly removed from the LG secretariat, they will stop drinking water too.

However, the IAS officers' association has maintained that no officer is on 'strike'.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to hear on June 18 a plea seeking direction to the L-G to ensure that the alleged informal strike by IAS officers of Delhi is called off and they perform their duties as public servants. The petition comes in the backdrop of another plea filed on Thursday in the court seeking that the sit-in by Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at the LG office against the "strike" by the IAS officers be declared unconstitutional and illegal. 

This plea against Kejriwal's sit-in was also listed for hearing for June 18.

(With PTI inputs)

