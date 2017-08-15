Four dead, 15 injured after two vehicles collide on Chittorgarh-Udaipur highway

New Delhi: As many as four persons were killed and over 15 injured after two vehicles collided on the Chittorgarh- Udaipur highway.

The victims, who were reportedly on a pilgrimage, were natives of Jhalawar district in Rajasthan .

As soon as the accident took place, the locals gathered on the spot and took the injured to a hospital in the vicinity. It is believed that some of the injured are critical as of now.

The police rushed to the spot as soon as the incident came to their knowledge.

Further details are awaited.