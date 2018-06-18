हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Four killed as car hits auto-rickshaw in Nashik

Four passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot in the mishap.

Four killed as car hits auto-rickshaw in Nashik

Nashik: Four people were killed when a speeding car hit the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling in the district, the police said .

The auto-rickshaw carrying several passengers was going to Umbarkon village last evening when the car coming from the opposite direction collided with it on Sinnar-Ghoti road, about 40 km from here, an official at the Ghoti police station said.

Four passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot in the mishap, he said.

The car driver fled and a search was on to nab him, he said.

The deceased were identified as Avinash Dalbhagat (22), Bhaskar Korde (65), Shivram Sarukte (42) and Arjun Sarukte (40), he said.

The bodies were sent to a hospital in Ghoti for postmortem, he said, adding that a case was registered in connection with the mishap.

Tags:
MaharashtraNashikGhoti police station

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close