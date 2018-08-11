हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naxals

Four Naxals arrested in Bihar's Gaya; assets worth 30 lakh seized from another Maoist

Ashok Mehto was wanted in connection with several Naxal activities in Imamganj and Gerua police stations in Gaya was arrested by the police.

Four Naxals arrested in Bihar&#039;s Gaya; assets worth 30 lakh seized from another Maoist
Image Courtesy: ANI

Police arrested four Naxals from separate locations in Bihar's Gaya on Friday. Ashok Mehto who was involved in various Naxal activities in areas across Bihar and Rajasthan was arrested by the police, as reported by news agency ANI. 

Senior Police Superintendent Rajeev Mishra said, 'one of them Ashok Mehto was wanted in connection with several Naxal activities in Imamganj and Gerua police stations in Gaya & also in Rajasthan.'

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth Rs 30 lakh belonging to Maoist leader Sandeep Yadav alias Vijay Yadav alias Rupesh here in connection with a money laundering case.

Sandeep Yadav is a central committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and a resident of Lutua village under the jurisdiction of Lutua police station of Gaya district.

The Maoist leader is an absconder in more than 100 cases lodged in different police stations of various states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh for his involvement in naxal related incidents.

"We have seized two properties - a plot and a single-storeyed house - belonging to Sandeep Yadav in Aurangabad district. The house has been sealed. The properties are in the name of Yadav's wife Rajanti Devi," Enforcement Directorate, Patna Assistant Director Adarsh Kumar told reporters here.

(With agency inputs)

 

Tags:
NaxalsNaxals in BiharNaxals in GayaAshok MehtoEDEnforcement Directorate

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close