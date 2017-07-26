close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Four non-BJP ruled states move SC in favour of Right to Privacy

The apex court had on July 18 set up the Constitution bench after the matter was referred to a larger bench by a five-judge bench.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 12:39
Four non-BJP ruled states move SC in favour of Right to Privacy

New Delhi: Four non-BJP ruled states, including Karnataka and West Bengal, on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the ongoing hearing on the issue of whether the Right to Privacy can be declared as one of the Fundamental Rights under the Constitution.

Besides Karnataka and West Bengal, two Congress-led states of Punjab and Puducherry took a stand opposite to the Central government which had said that Right to Privacy is a common law right and not a Fundamental Right.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the four states, initiated his arguments before a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar and said that in the light of technological advancement, the court is needed to take a fresh look on the Right to Privacy and its contours in the modern day.

"Privacy cannot be an absolute right. But it is a Fundamental Right. This court needs to strike a balance," he submitted before the bench also comprising Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, Rohinton Fali Nariman, Abhay Manohar Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer.

The hearing is in progress.

The apex court had on July 18 set up the Constitution bench after the matter was referred to a larger bench by a five-judge bench.

The petitioners had claimed that collection and sharing of biometric information, as required under the Aadhaar scheme, was a breach of the "fundamental" right to privacy.

The Centre had on July 19 submitted in the apex court that Right to Privacy cannot fall in the bracket of fundamental rights as there are binding decisions of larger benches that it is only a common law right evolved through judicial pronouncements.

TAGS

Supreme CourtKarnatakaBJPWest BengalRight to Privacyfundamental rightCongressKapil SibalJ S Khehar

From Zee News

India

US won't benefit from escalation of Sino-Indian confro...

Govt seeks Parliament&#039;s nod for Rs 11,166 crore additional expenditure
India

Govt seeks Parliament's nod for Rs 11,166 crore additi...

India

No lessons learnt from CAG report on 'unsuitable'...

India

Mamata hails martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Flight from Dubai with 184 onboard suffers technical snag on landing in Chennai, all safe
Tamil NaduChennai

Flight from Dubai with 184 onboard suffers technical snag o...

Science

Sea lion found inside box on Mexican street

Uttar PradeshIndia

HC quashes UP's move to admit Ayush students on NEET b...

Engineering marvel – BE student from Chennai invents &#039;Power Aid&#039; to charge mobile while riding bike
Science

Engineering marvel – BE student from Chennai invents '...

Congress, BJP clash over no mention of Nehru in President Ram Nath Kovind&#039;s speech, Rajya Sabha adjourned
India

Congress, BJP clash over no mention of Nehru in President R...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sikkim stand-off | Fault lines in Sino-Indian ties

Indian cricket board beyond law and control

DNA Edit | A storm called Shah: Sweeping across the electoral map

Will govt’s all-electric car fleet plan make inroads in India?

DNA Edit: Death traps on roads